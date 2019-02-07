Quinn hits landmark as Irish duo help Arsenal past United into League Cup final

THERE WAS JOY for Arsenal’s Irish duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn as the Gunners booked a repeat of the 2018 League Cup final with a victory over Manchester United this evening.

Like lightning, Dutch star Vivianne Miedema struck twice as the reigning champions — who ply their trade in the Women’s Super League (WSL) – beat second-tier side United 2-1.

They’ll now face Megan Campbell’s Manchester City in the decider.

There was a glimmer of hope for Casey Stoney’s Manchester outfit as Mollie Green curled one in in the 83rd minute, but that came as a late consolation in the end.

It was a special night for Ireland defender Quinn who hit 50 Arsenal appearances, after joining the London club in May 2017 following Notts County folding.

“50 appearances for this club is something that I’m really, really proud of. I’m so thankful to get this far and hopefully there’s many more to come,” she said afterwards.

Girls In Green skipper Katie McCabe, likewise, put in a good shift on a successful night for the Gunners at Meadow Park.

England boss Phil Neville watched on, adding to the occasion.

Joe Montemurro’s Arsenal currently sit second in the WSL table and have now reached seven of the eight Continental Cup finals, lifting the silverware on five occasions.

The final is set for Sheffield’s Bramall Lane on 23 February. They beat City 1-0 last year.

