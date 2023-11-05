Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Steph Catley celebrates her goal with Katie McCabe and other Arsenal team-mates.
Katie McCabe helps Arsenal to big win over Man City on 200th appearance as title race heats up
Stina Blackstenius scored the winner at Meadow Park.
1 hour ago

KATIE MCCABE HELPED Arsenal to a crucial 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Women’s Super League title race this afternoon.

The Ireland captain, making her 200th appearance for the club, was involved in Stina Blackstenius’ late winner at Meadow Park.

Steph Catley opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute with an excellent finish, before City goalkeeper Khiara Keating saved a Kim Little penalty to prevent them from doubling their lead.

Chloe Kelly eventually got the visitors back on level terms in the 72nd minute, teeing up a grandstand finish. It came when a brilliant McCabe up-field ball and a Keating error combined to send substitute Blackstenius clear for an 87th minute winner.

More to follow. 

Press Association
