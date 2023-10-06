Stunning 93rd-minute strike rescues Arsenal draw as Man United go top after WSL thriller

NEW SIGNING CLOÉ Lacasse scored a sensational 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Arsenal at Manchester United in the Women’s Super League [WSL] tonight.

United go top of the table ahead of Sunday’s remaining fixtures, while Arsenal bag their first point of the new season after last week’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Katie McCabe was dropped for tonight’s thriller at Leigh Sports Village, but Jonas Eidevall sprung the Irish captain from the bench as part of a 59th-minute triple-substitution. Three minutes later, she was shown a yellow card as she turned in a typically all-action cameo.

Canadian international Lacasse, who faced Ireland at this summer’s World Cup, was introduced in the 86th minute and she proved to be the hero with a last-gasp screamer.

"There's NO WAY Mary Earps was saving THAT!" 😮



STUNNING strike from Cloé Lacasse to equalise for Arsenal in injury time! WOW! 😰⚡ pic.twitter.com/ylmeRcuDRx — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) October 6, 2023

Arsenal hit the front through Stina Blackstenius in the 14th minute, but Leah Galton capitalised on a goalkeeping howler by Sabrina D’Angelo — one of a raft of changes to the XI — to level matters before the half-hour mark.

United debutant Melvine Malard made her impact felt immediately with what looked to be the winner in the 81st minute, but Lacasse stole the Super Sub title at the death.

Alessia Russo starred against her former club, coming close on several occasions for the Gunners, but it finished all square in front of a record crowd of 8,312 at Leigh Sports Village.

Aoife Mannion plays with United, but she’s sidelined through injury. McCabe and Mannion are among 13 Irish internationals in the WSL.

Meanwhile in the Championship, a controversial penalty proved to be the turning point as Birmingham came from behind to beat West Brom 3-1 at St. Andrew’s.

Cedric Kipre’s clumsy lunge on Koji Miyoshi was deemed a spot-kick by referee James Linington and Juninho Bacuna equalised in the 23rd minute.

From that moment, John Eustace’s side did not look back and Dion Sanderson headed Blues in front in the 38th minute before substitute Gary Gardner grabbed a third with an 87th-minute free-kick.

That seemed a long way off in the sixth minute when John Swift put West Brom ahead with his sixth goal of the season.

Kevin Long played the full game for Birmingham, while Scott Hogan came off the bench. Jayson Molumby was an unused substitute for West Brom.

In Ligue 1, Nantes secured a 2-1 win at Strasbourg, while Lecce and Sassuolo finished 1-1 and Empoli and Udinese played out a scoreless draw in Serie A. Festy Ebosele played 70 minutes for Udinese.

And in the Bundesliga, USA defender Joe Scally’s stunning goal with two minutes remaining snatched a 2-2 draw for Borussia Moenchengladbach at home against Mainz.

Gladbach opened the scoring through Florian Neuhaus but Mainz netted in each half, first a spectacular strike from Brajan Gruda and then a solo effort from Aymen Barkok, to take the lead with 15 minutes left.

Scally’s late goal, just his second in 65 games with Gladbach, stole a point for his side, leaving Mainz winless after seven games.

- With reporting from Press Association and – © AFP 2023.