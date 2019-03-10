This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How did you rate Arsenal and Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash?

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners in Sunday’s crucial battle for the top four.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 6:42 PM
41 minutes ago 2,467 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4533766

Arsenal

Bernd Leno

6

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

6

Laurent Koscielny

6

Nacho Monreal

6

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

6

Aaron Ramsey

6

Granit Xhaka

6

Sead Kolasinac

6

Mesut Ozil

6

Alexandre Lacazette

6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

6

Unai Emery

6

Substitutes: Alex Iwobi for Ozil, 77 mins; Denis Suarez for Aubameyang, 80 mins; Eddie Nketiah for Lacazette, 86 mins.

Manchester United

David De Gea

6

Ashley Young

6

Victor Lindelof

6

Chris Smalling

6

Luke Shaw

6

Diogo Dalot

6

Fred

6

Nemanja Matic

6

Paul Pogba

6

Marcus Rashford

6

Romelu Lukaku

6

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

6

Substitutes:

Anthony Martial

On for Dalot, 71 mins.

6

Mason Greenwood for Matic, 80 mins.

The42 Team

