Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

Gunners claim back-to-back away league wins for the first time this season.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 5:14 PM
18 minutes ago 317 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5640768
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring for Arsenal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring for Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring for Arsenal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BUKAYO SAKA SCORED twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.

Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who rarely threatened.

The result means Arsenal can toast back-to-back away league wins for the first time this season and enjoy their leftover turkey sitting six points clear inside the Champions League places.

Saka set the tone early on, collecting a pass from the impressive Martin Odegaard before slotting past Angus Gunn – the goalkeeper in for regular first-choice Tim Krul, one of a number of positive Covid cases in Dean Smith’s squad.

Arsenal were missing Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to Covid but they were not missed.

This was Gunn’s first Premier League start for Norwich and his first since conceding nine when in goal for Southampton in their defeat to Leicester and he would be picking the ball out of his net a few more times here.

To their credit, Norwich battled for periods of the first half but – just as they seemed to have Arsenal rattled as Granit Xhaka and Ben White reacted to challenges – the game slipped away.

Another fine ball from Odegaard allowed Tierney to break into the box and fire in low across Gunn for his fourth goal for the club as half-time approached.

There never looked like being an inspired second-half comeback for Norwich, who remain bottom on 10 points.

Saka’s second goal in the 67th minute was a fine finish as the England winger cut inside Brandon Williams before striking from the edge of the box to wrap up the win.

Arteta, whose side host Wolves in less than 48 hours, moved to his bench to freshen things up but it did not stop a late flurry from the visitors.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Lacazette was bundled over in the box by Ozan Kabak six minutes from time and picked himself up to tuck away the resulting penalty before Smith Rowe scored off the bench for the second league outing in succession.

The win leaves Arsenal looking up but Norwich, who mustered just two shots on target, were jeered off at full-time following another loss.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie