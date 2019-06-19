This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I did think about quitting' - Aubameyang reveals how he fell out of love with football

Life could have been very different for the Gabon international had he made the decision to give it all up in his teenage years.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,238 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4688917

ARSENAL STRIKER PIERRE-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he was close to quitting football when he was growing up.

2019 Europa League Preview Package Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Source: Nick Potts

Now earning his living as one of European football’s top strikers, his story could have been extremely different.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Gunners star admitted that he fell out of love with the game as a youngster but revealed that, with his father’s support, he soon got back on track.

“Back then [when he was a child growing up], we were moving around quite a lot, and I played youth football for Nice, Laval, and Rouen. Sure, it was difficult to move around a lot, but now I can see that it’s been a massive benefit as it’s helped me settle into new environments very quickly,” he said.

I’d had some problems with my knees and I couldn’t run as fast as I had been able to, so I fell out of love with football for a bit. I didn’t have a club, I wasn’t at school, I was just at home trying to think positively.

“I don’t know why, but I thought that I had to train hard because you never know in life, something can happen.

“Then after six months of hard work, my father called me and said, ‘Are you ready to go training with a team?’ and I said, ‘Yes of course!’ because I had worked for six months for that opportunity.

“That was when I started to train with Bastia and from there, that was the start of my professional career.”

SOCCER: MAY 09 UEFA Europa League - Arsenal FC at Valencia CF Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Valencia in the Europa League. Source: Carlos Sanchez Martinez

Aubameyang then had several loan spells in Ligue 1, before eventually settling at Saint-Etienne. This was followed by a successful period with Borussia Dortmund, before the 30-year-old then made the switch to English football, explaining that it was an easy decision to join the Gunners.

“I’d always admired Arsenal because of the big history and players like Thierry Henry. He was always an example for strikers and because I am also fast and score goals, I always looked up to him,” he added.

“It’s been very easy to settle here. The fans have been welcoming and of course the team have been really good to me.”

Aubameyang scored 22 league goals last season, finishing as the joint top scorer with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and he puts that success down to a positive relationship with Alexandre Lacazette both on and off the pitch.

He said: “We have the same vision about football when we talk in the dressing room, the same ideas and the same feelings.

The fact that we understand each other is the thing that makes the difference in the games.

“Last season was the first full season that I’d played with another striker like him, and I’m really happy with how well we worked together.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie