Arsenal reject 'substantial bid' from Chelsea for Ireland captain McCabe - reports
It’s believed that the reigning WSL champions are hopeful that they can negotiate a deal.
ARSENAL HAVE REPORTEDLY rejected a bid from Women’s Super League [WSL] title rivals Chelsea for Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

Sky Sports and The Telegraph are reporting that the WSL champions Chelsea are eager to secure a deal for the 27-year-old, with multiple sources saying that a “substantial” offer has been made.

It’s believed that Chelsea are still hopeful that they will secure McCabe’s services before the 31 January deadline, while it’s also understood that Arsenal are reluctant to sell.

McCabe has been a key player for Arsenal since her arrival in 2015, helping the Gunners to capture the WSL title in 2019.

