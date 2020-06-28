This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's McGoldrick on target but Arsenal strike late to seal FA Cup semi-final spot

The Gunners scraped through thanks to Dani Ceballos’ injury-time winner.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,932 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5135441
It looked like McGoldrick had sent the game to extra-time but Arsenal hit back at the death.
Image: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire
It looked like McGoldrick had sent the game to extra-time but Arsenal hit back at the death.
It looked like McGoldrick had sent the game to extra-time but Arsenal hit back at the death.
Image: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire

THERE WAS NO shortage of late drama at Bramall Lane but it’s Arsenal who march into the FA Cup semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. 

Dani Ceballos’ added time goal fired the Gunners into to the last four, after Ireland international David McGoldrick levelled matters in the 87th minute.

But Ceballos’ decisive 91st-minute effort and Nicolas Pépé’s first-half penalty — after Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette — were enough to send Mikel Arteta’s side in the direction of Wembley.

Arsenal rode their luck after surviving a second-half barrage from the Blades at Bramall Lane, and McGoldrick’s eventual equaliser looked to send this hard-fought quarter-final into extra-time. But on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos settled matters in the final moments.

Arsenal now join Manchester United in the last four, with Leicester facing Chelsea and Newcastle hosting Manchester City in Sunday’s other quarter-finals.

Arteta was Arsenal’s captain when they won the FA Cup final against Hull in 2014.

And the Gunners boss remains on course to get his hands on the silverware again as Arsenal look to win the competition for a 14th time.

After losing their first two matches following the restart, Arsenal, who beat Southampton in the Premier League in midweek, have now won two in a row.

The Blades have gone winless in their four matches since the English season restarted, ruining their hopes of a push to qualify for the Champions League and ending their FA Cup campaign.

Arteta made five changes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah among those left out.

There was no place for Matteo Guendouzi again after the Arsenal midfielder’s role in the brawl against Brighton, while Mesut Ozil was also absent from the Gunners squad.

David Luiz was back in Arsenal’s defence after serving a suspension for the red card he picked up during a disastrous substitute appearance in the defeat at Manchester City last week.

It wasn’t long before Arsenal’s defensive frailties were on display when John Lundstram nodded home from Oli McBurnie’s header, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside against the Blades midfielder.

Despite their unconvincing start, Arsenal grabbed the lead in the 25th minute. 

- Perfect response -

Basham’s challenge on Lacazette looked innocuous, but he caught the Arsenal striker just inside the area and Paul Tierney awarded a penalty.

Ivory Coast winger Pepe stepped up to beat Dean Henderson from the spot for his eighth goal of the season.

sheffield-united-v-arsenal-fa-cup-quarter-final-bramall-lane Ceballos celebrates scoring the winner. Source: Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Pepe has mostly struggled through an underwhelming first season with Arsenal.

Invigorated by the goal, he showed a flash of his potential when he cut in from the right and forced Henderson to save his long-range drive.

Arsenal were clicking at last and Kieran Tierney broke down the left, crossing for Pepe to shoot just wide.

Luiz’s difficult start to the resumed season continued when the Brazilian limped off injured after stumbling while shepherding the ball out of play early in the second half.

Henderson almost scored a remarkable goal from his own penalty area, the keeper’s wind-assisted kick bouncing past Gunners stopper Emiliano Martinez and narrowly over the bar.

United were denied by another VAR review when John Egan headed home after McGoldrick’s shot from an offside position was pushed out by Martinez.

Basham should have equalised from Jack Robinson’s cross, but the defender headed wide from close-range.

Arsenal were undone by a terrible piece of defending in the 87th minute.

Sead Kolasinac made a comical mess of clearing Robinson’s long throw, smashing it into Mustafi and McGoldrick pounced to beat Martinez with a close-range finish.

It was United’s first goal in four games since the restart, but Arsenal had the perfect response.

When Pepe was tackled by Ireland’s Enda Stevens, Ceballos seized the loose ball and drilled past Henderson’s weak attempted save to keep Arsenal’s silverware hopes alive.

- Originally published at 3.12pm, and updated with AFP copy.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie