Arsenal land second summer signing with £38.5m deal for Dutch international

JURRIEN TIMBER HAS joined the club he “loves” after the Netherlands defender completed a £38.5 million move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old joins from Ajax on what is understood to be a five-year contract.

He becomes Arsenal’s second summer signing and joins Kai Havertz in moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Timber has 15 senior international caps and is believed to have been signed predominantly to play at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I just love the club,” he told arsenal.com upon signing for the Gunners.

“It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style.

Timber has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with his ability on the ball and his pressing already aligned with what Arteta is aiming to achieve.

He has two Eredivisie titles to his name and was part of the Dutch side that won the European U17 title in 2018.

He played under Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and had been linked with a reunion last summer before putting pen to paper at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber will now travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season fixtures in the United States.

The team depart on Sunday but it remains to be seen if Declan Rice will be part of the initial party as his transfer from West Ham has yet to be completed.

The Hammers skipper is set for a £105 million move across the capital but he has only just returned from holiday to complete the formalities.