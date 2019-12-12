This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 12 December, 2019
Late Arsenal rally sees them score twice in three minutes to secure Europa League top spot

Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka helped the Gunners fight back to draw 2-2 with Standard Liege.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 8:25 PM
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

ARSENAL FINISHED AS Europa League Group F winners after goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka helped them fight back to claim a 2-2 draw with Standard Liege.

It was a topsy-turvy evening for Freddie Ljungberg’s side, though, and for a long time they looked like having to make do with second place in the group. 

Samuel Bastien opened the scoring shortly after the interval before Selim Amallah gave Standard a two-goal cushion with twenty minutes left as they chased a victory to qualify for the knockout phase.

However, those hopes were dashed when Lacazette and Saka scored in quick succession to settle Arsenal’s nerves.

The equaliser, in particular, was superbly crafted and after some neat build-up play, Saka curled home an excellent finish to ensure the guests grabbed a point from nowhere.   

The Gunners progressed to the last 32 of the competition as group winners ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt after they lost 3-2 to Vitoria Guimaraes.

The42 Team

