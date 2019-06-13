This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't know if there are many things that I enjoy' - Arsenal star on life after moving to England

Lucas Torreira impressed during his first season, but the 23-year-old has found it hard to adapt off the pitch.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 5,372 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4681733
Lucas Torreira after Arsenal's Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.
Lucas Torreira after Arsenal's Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.
Lucas Torreira after Arsenal's Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

ARSENAL’S LUCAS TORREIRA has acknowledged he is finding it difficult to enjoy life in England following his move from Sampdoria.

Having impressed for Uruguay at the World Cup in Russia, Torreira left Samp to join Arsenal in July 2018, becoming Unai Emery’s most expensive signing at a reported fee of close to £27million.

The 23-year-old had a promising debut campaign at Emirates Stadium, making 50 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals as Arsenal claimed a fifth-place Premier League finish and reach the Europa League final.

However, Torreira has revealed that, despite his performances on the pitch, he has endured a hard time adapting to England, conceding he preferred his lifestyle in Italy.

“I don’t know if there are many things that I enjoy,” Torreira, who is part of Uruguay’s squad for the upcoming Copa America, told Uruguayan outlet Ovacion.

The language [barrier] has stopped me being able to relate with my team-mates and with the people. It is very difficult when you can’t have dialogue.

“And so is the climate. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy; you arrive late to your home and it is cloudy.

“It is strange a little bit, we are accustomed to always having the sun, or almost always. But as the years pass, I’m going to be adapting.”

Torreira signed a five-year deal with Arsenal, though reports in Italy have suggested he is a target for AC Milan, who look set to announce Marco Giampaolo — who coached the player at Sampdoria — as their new boss.

Arsenal start the 2019-20 league season away at Newcastle United on August 11 and face Burnley at home before taking on last season’s runners-up Liverpool and arch-rivals Tottenham in late August.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie