Man City's Erling Haaland. Alamy Stock Photo
Admiration

Arsenal 'starting to laugh' at Haaland's awesome scoring form, says Jorginho

The Man City star striker has scored two hat-tricks in just four games so far this season.
9.15am, 17 Sep 2024
JORGINHO ADMITTED HIS Arsenal team-mates can only laugh at Erling Haaland’s extraordinary form.

The Gunners head to Manchester City on Sunday to tackle a Pep Guardiola side boasting 100% start to their Premier League title defence.

Haaland has been pivotal to City’s unblemished opening, scoring nine goals – including two hat-tricks – in just four games.

Remarkably, the Norway striker, who has now scored 99 goals in 103 appearances since arriving at the Etihad, has found the back of the net more times than any side in the league apart from City this term.

Arsenal have scored six goals so far, and will arrive at the Etihad Stadium hot on their rivals’ heels following a gritty 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Jorginho, who deputised as captain for the injured Martin Odegaard for the north London derby, said: “Erling scoring again, it is starting to make us laugh.

“We look at City’s results because we look at all the games and we love football. We love the Premier League so we watch all the games to be fair. It doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do.”

Gabriel’s second-half header ensured an impressive 10th victory in 11 games on the road for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The last time Arsenal failed to take all three points away from the Emirates was at City in March.

But Jorginho insists the Gunners will not settle for a point when the two sides meet on Sunday.

“If you want to achieve big things you need to have the mentality of trying to win every single game,” he said.

“That is what we need to do and that is what we want to do.

“You have to keep believing in what you are doing. We are doing that and we keep working hard to improve and doing right the things. We are on the right path and we need to keep it going.”

Prior to their crunch game against City, Arsenal will open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Atalanta.

The Italian side bounced back from successive Serie A defeats against Torino and Inter Milan to record a 3-2 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

“It will be a really tough and physical game,” added Jorginho, who could make way for Declan Rice on Thursday after the England international served a ban against Spurs.

“They are a very physical team. It is not going to be easy, and it will be a hot atmosphere in Italy. We need to be ready for another battle.”

Press Association
