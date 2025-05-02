The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Barrett and Porter on bench, O'Brien, Deegan start for Leinster against Saints
LEINSTER HAVE NAMED both Jordie Barrett and Andrew Porter on the bench for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final meeting with Northampton Saints [KO 5.3pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].
Barrett starts on the bench despite his outstanding performance in the quarter-final defeat of Glasgow Warriors, with Robbie Henshaw starting at 12 against the Premiership side.
Loosehead prop Porter also starts among the replacements, but is expected to be introduced early in the first half for Cian Healy – a tactic Leinster have employed multiple times this season.
Tommy O’Brien and Max Deegan are also rewarded for their fine form with places in the starting team.
Hugo Keenan is at fullback, with James Lowe and O’Brien – who earns just his second Champions Cup start – on the wings.
Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in the centre positions with Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.
Healy joins Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, with RG Snyman and Joe McCarthy in the second row as James Ryan misses out through injury.
Deegan starts in the Leinster back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who captains the side.
Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Rabah Slimani provide the front row cover, with Ryan Baird and Jack Conan also named on the Leinster bench.
Barrett, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne are the backline replacements.
Leinster:
Replacements:
Northampton:
Replacements:
Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
European Rugby Champions Cup Leinster Rugby Team news Northampton Saints