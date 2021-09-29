Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal suffer midfield blow as Granit Xhaka is ruled out for three months

The Switzerland international suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s derby win against Tottenham.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 747 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5560738
Sidelined: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.
Image: PA
Sidelined: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.
Sidelined: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.
Image: PA

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER GRANIT Xhaka faces up to three months on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered during Sunday’s North London derby win over Tottenham.

Xhaka was accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Spurs forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey and was on the ground as the visitors hit their consolation goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win.

He limped off to be replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga but could now miss the rest of 2021 after a specialist examined the injury.

“Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament,” an Arsenal statement read.

“A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.

Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Sunday was Xhaka’s first game back following a three-match ban for a red card in the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City before the international break.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The injury also sees him miss the last two international breaks of the calendar year, with Switzerland losing their captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Lithuania.

As well as being suspended for Arsenal’s last three games, Xhaka has only recently recovered having tested positive for Covid-19 during the recent international break.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie