BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Brilliant Lacazette effort the highlight, as Arsenal welcome back fans

The Gunners welcomed 2,000 supporters for the first time since March as they took on Rapid Vienna.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,783 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5288335
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring.
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

ARSENAL SUPPORTERS returned to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night and watched their side ease to a Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna.

Already assured of qualification to the knockout stages, a comfortable 4-1 win inspired by a fine Alexandre Lacazette opener means the Gunners top Group B.

But the result played second fiddle to the return of fans to top-flight football, as 2,000 spectators were spaced out – the first supporters to watch a game here in nine months.

Lacazette opened the scoring with a long-range strike before Pablo Mari, returning to the team for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in June, headed in a second, with academy graduates Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe adding the gloss either side of Kohya Kitagawa’s consolation.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta changed his entire starting XI from the weekend defeat to Wolves, but they proved too strong for the visitors.

This was the first time fans have been able to watch a Premier League side in action since the first coronavirus lockdown saw last season grind to a halt in March.

Spectators returned to lower-league venues a day earlier, but this was a big moment for Arsenal and their fanbase.

A first-come-first-served ticketing system saw the website crash on Saturday morning, but a lucky 2,000 were able to rejoice at the return.

A kit clash meant Arsenal could not play in their traditional red, so their blue away kit was worn to welcome home the select bunch.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Lacazette’s 30-yard strike got the ball rolling after just 10 minutes and Mari’s first Arsenal goal doubled the lead.

By the time Nketiah nodded in a third there was a party atmosphere as supporters began to go through their repertoire of songs.

Vienna briefly threatened an unlikely comeback as Kitagawa turned home after two brave blocks from Sead Kolasinac had initially kept the visitors at bay.

The three-goal cushion was restored as Smith Rowe swept in to finish a fine, flowing move just three minutes after replacing Lacazette.

Arteta used the last 20 minutes to welcome Calum Chambers back into the first-team fold, the defender having been sidelined by a serious knee injury almost a year earlier.

Dani Ceballos came close to adding a fifth with a fine free-kick. while fellow substitute Willian dragged wide a strike from distance.

The result was already in the bag by that point, but no fans were heading home early as they rose to applaud the Arsenal players off the field, Arteta also crossing the pitch to reciprocate.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie