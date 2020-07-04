This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal stay in European race as Saka's first Premier League goal helps them past Wolves

Alexandre Lacazette was also on target for the Gunners at Molineux.

By AFP Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 7:43 PM
57 minutes ago 948 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5141737
Saka celebrates scoring for Arsenal.
Image: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Saka celebrates scoring for Arsenal.
Saka celebrates scoring for Arsenal.
Image: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

ARSENAL CLIMBED BACK into the race to qualify for the Champions League as Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal inspired a crucial 2-0 win against Wolves.

Mikel Arteta’s side made it three successive league victories thanks to Saka’s first half strike and a late Alexandre Lacazette goal at Molineux.

Arsenal are now six points behind fourth placed Manchester United with five games left.

The Gunners remain a long shot to reach next season’s Champions League, but if second placed Manchester City’s continental ban is upheld, a fifth place finish would secure a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

Just days after Saka signed a new long-term contract with the club, the 18-year-old underlined the potential of Arsenal’s emerging crop of academy graduates.

After the panic caused by consecutive defeats following the coronavirus hiatus, Arteta has steadied the ship impressively.

Wolves’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were hit by their first defeat in four games since the restart and they now sit three points behind Manchester United.  

Once again there was no place in the Arsenal squad for out of favour midfielder Mesut Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, while Nicolas Pepe was absent after his wife went into labour.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had Arsenal’s first sight of goal when he stabbed straight at Wolves keeper Rui Patricio from a Dani Ceballos corner.

Adama Traore carried the main threat for Wolves and the winger teased Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac before crossing just too high for Leander Dendoncker.

David Luiz responded to another menacing raid from Traore by cynically chopping him down to earn a booking.

Arsenal’s youngsters were growing into the game and Eddie Nketiah almost caught Rui Patricio off guard with a long-range shot that the keeper had to turn onto the post with his foot.

The visitors took the lead two minutes before half-time when Willy Boly misjudged the bounce and Aubameyang touched it on to Kieran Tierney.

Tierney’s deflected cross reached Saka and he hooked a fine finish past Rui Patricio from 12 yards.

Saka’s fourth goal of the season in all competitions was the first Wolves had conceded in 448 minutes stretching back to their win at Tottenham on March 1.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez appealed in vain for a penalty when Cedric Soares made contact with him as they challenge for Traore’s cross.

The introduction of substitute Diogo Jota lifted Wolves and the midfielder had a goalbound shot blocked by Luiz.

Traore should have done better than chip tamely wide from Jota’s defence-splitting pass, while Pedro Neto’s effort was too close to Emiliano Martinez.

Lacazette came off the bench to wrap up the points three minutes after his introduction.

The French forward took Joe Willock’s pass and drove a clinical strike past Rui Patricio in the 86th minute.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie