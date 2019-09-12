McCabe and Quinn help Arsenal to emphatic Women's Champions League win

KATIE MCCABE AND Louise Quinn helped Arsenal to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Fiorentina in their Women’s Champions League last-32 first-leg tie in Italy this evening.

Ireland captain McCabe played the full 90 minutes as the Women’s Super League champions completely dominated proceedings in Florence, while centre-back Quinn came off the bench for the final quarter.

In what was Arsenal’s first Women’s Champions League game since March 2014, the Gunners controlled the contest from start to finish at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in either half, while Kim Little and Lisa Evans were also on target for the Gunners as they seized control of the tie and all but secured their passage through to the last 16.

The return leg takes place at Meadow Park on Thursday 26 September.

