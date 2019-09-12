This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McCabe and Quinn help Arsenal to emphatic Women's Champions League win

The Gunners seized control of their tie against Fiorentina on Thursday night.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,268 Views No Comments
McCabe played the full 90 minutes for Arsenal in Italy.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

KATIE MCCABE AND Louise Quinn helped Arsenal to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Fiorentina in their Women’s Champions League last-32 first-leg tie in Italy this evening.

Ireland captain McCabe played the full 90 minutes as the Women’s Super League champions completely dominated proceedings in Florence, while centre-back Quinn came off the bench for the final quarter.

In what was Arsenal’s first Women’s Champions League game since March 2014, the Gunners controlled the contest from start to finish at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. 

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in either half, while Kim Little and Lisa Evans were also on target for the Gunners as they seized control of the tie and all but secured their passage through to the last 16.

The return leg takes place at Meadow Park on Thursday 26 September. 

