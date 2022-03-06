Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 6 March 2022
Advertisement

Arsenal survive a scare to go nine points clear of Chelsea at top of WSL

It looked as if the Gunners were strolling to a comfortable victory with two first-half goals, from Rafaelle Souza and Vivianne Miedema, followed by a third from Beth Mead after the re-start.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 2:25 PM
59 minutes ago 884 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5702698
Arsenal's Katie McCabe retains possession.
Image: PA
Arsenal's Katie McCabe retains possession.
Arsenal's Katie McCabe retains possession.
Image: PA

ARSENAL SURVIVED A second-half scare against Birmingham City to stretch their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League to eight points.

Chelsea are hunting the Gunners down in second spot and, with three games in hand, can still determine the outcome of the title race should they take maximum points.

It looked as if Katie McCabe’s Arsenal were strolling to a comfortable victory with two first-half goals, from Rafaelle Souza and Vivianne Miedema, followed by a third from Beth Mead after the re-start.

But bottom club Birmingham rallied and netted through Libby Smith before Ireland international Lucy Quinn made it a nervy end to proceedings.

Arsenal were able to stem the tide, however, and Caitlin Foord’s injury-time strike made the game safe.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie