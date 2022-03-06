Arsenal survive a scare to go nine points clear of Chelsea at top of WSL

ARSENAL SURVIVED A second-half scare against Birmingham City to stretch their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League to eight points.

Chelsea are hunting the Gunners down in second spot and, with three games in hand, can still determine the outcome of the title race should they take maximum points.

It looked as if Katie McCabe’s Arsenal were strolling to a comfortable victory with two first-half goals, from Rafaelle Souza and Vivianne Miedema, followed by a third from Beth Mead after the re-start.

But bottom club Birmingham rallied and netted through Libby Smith before Ireland international Lucy Quinn made it a nervy end to proceedings.

Arsenal were able to stem the tide, however, and Caitlin Foord’s injury-time strike made the game safe.