Arsenal announce historic Emirates sell-out with new WSL record in reach

ARSENAL HAVE ANNOUNCED that their Women’s Super League [WSL] showdown against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this weekend is a sell-out.

It’s the first time in the club’s history that the venue has officially sold-out for a WSL fixture, while the league attendance record — and Arsenal’s own — is in reach. The Gunners welcomed 59,042 fans to the Emirates for December’s WSL win over Chelsea.

Over 60,000 tickets and all hospitality packages have been snapped up for Saturday’s game, with Republic of Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Aoife Mannion set to be part of history.

For the first time in our history…



Emirates Stadium is SOLD OUT in the @BarclaysWSL 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ECpmMV8PD0 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 15, 2024

Ireland captain McCabe should start for Arsenal, while Mannion made her return from injury in Manchester United’s FA Cup win last weekend. Both players were named in Eileen Gleeson’s Ireland squad this morning.

“We are grateful for the incredible support we’ve had all season,” Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said.

“Our supporters’ unwavering commitment and following, coupled with the performance of our team and the hard work of everyone behind the scenes at our club, has made this moment possible.

“The next step is delivering this on a consistent basis – not just at Emirates Stadium but across the league. We must continue to nurture this audience and deliver sustainable growth for the whole women’s game.”

This is the second time the Emirates has sold-out for a women’s game, after last season’s Uefa Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Wolfsburg.

60,063 fans attended the fixture, with McCabe Arsenal captain on the day.