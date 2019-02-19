This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wenger 'surprised' to watch Mourinho describe him as one of the best managers in history

Jose Mourinho waxed lyrical about his rival in a video played as Wenger collected a lifetime achievement award.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,555 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4501223

ARSENE WENGER ADMITS he was surprised to hear Jose Mourinho describe him as “one of the best football managers in the history of football” in a tribute video played while the Frenchman was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award at Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday.

The pair have clashed in the past while they were both in Premier League management, with Mourinho branding the Frenchman a “specialist in failure”.

Wenger also pushed Mourinho during the Portuguese’s second stint in charge of Chelsea before he went on to manage Manchester United.

Both men are now enjoying some time out of the sport which has allowed for the adrenaline to settle, leading Mourinho to credit the Frenchman’s achievements despite his previous comments.

The 56-year-old had nothing but nice words to say about his former rival and claimed he was one of the best managers in the game.

“There were some episodes along the road,” Mourinho said in a recorded message at Monday night’s awards ceremony.

I can only speak by myself. I really enjoyed the competition. But the real respect is always there. He made lots of history in that football club.

“One of the best football managers in the history of football.”

GES / Sports General / Laureus World Sports Awards 2019 18.02.2019 Wenger poses with his Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Source: #6010003#

Asked what was the bigger surprise between winning the lifetime achievement award or “Jose Mourinho finally saying something nice about you”, a grinning Wenger replied:

“It was a surprise, yes, because we had some good fights. Time appeases it always.

The surpsise that I got the award was even bigger. Usually, lifetime achievement is for Pele or Maradona or Beckenbauer, and tonight it’s a little player from a village.

“I represent coaches, and it’s good as well that coaches are rewarded in our game.”

Wenger guided Arsenal to a sixth-place finish last season, which was their worst Premier League result since they finished 12th in 1995.

However, the Frenchman was recognised for his award due to his commitment and success with Arsenal over a 22-year period where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

The 69-year-old also helped Arsenal to the Champions League final in 2006, which they eventually lost to Barcelona.

Wenger only left the club in the summer of 2018 with Unai Emery coming in to replace him at the Emirates, but he is yet to take on another managerial job.

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge Wenger and Mourinho endured a fractious relationship while both were Premier League managers. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Mourinho also paid tribute to the Frenchman’s ability to guide his Arsenal side to an undefeated season back in 2003/04

“The nickname is there – The Invincibles,” he added. “Amazing. A coaching philosophy, the almost perfect team.”

This season, the Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League, just a single point behind fourth-place Manchester United.

The north London club’s next game is against Southampton on Sunday in the league before a home clash against Bournemouth on 27 February.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Stoke striker Berahino claimed he was fleeing from thieves when arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Scotland playmaker Russell ruled out of France clash
    Scotland playmaker Russell ruled out of France clash
    Experienced Clermont duo Parra and Lopez left out in the cold for Scotland clash
    Iain Henderson cited over incident during Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    IRELAND
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie