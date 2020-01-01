This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool 'on course' to emulate Arsenal's Invincibles - Wenger

The legendary former Gunners manager thinks that the Reds have “accumulated the belief” to maintain their unbeaten run through to May.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 9:07 AM
49 minutes ago 1,040 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4950769
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

LIVERPOOL ARE “ON course” to match Arsenal’s 2003-04 invincibles squad, according to Arsene Wenger, who believes Jurgen Klopp’s men no longer have a “fear of losing”.

The Reds have raced into a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League over the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, winning all but one of their 19 fixtures.

Liverpool also still have a game in hand on their main rivals Leicester and Manchester City, with a home fixture against Sheffield United up next on Thursday.

The Merseyside outfit earned a tenth successive victory by beating Wolves 1-0 on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the top flight to 36 matches in the process.

At the moment, it seems like no one will stop Liverpool from securing a first league title in 30 years, but Wenger is convinced they could also end up joining his most successful Arsenal side in the record books.

When asked whether Liverpool are capable of going through the whole season without suffering defeat, the Frenchman told beIN SPORTS: “They were close last year and they are still on course to do it.

“But I think what Liverpool is expecting at the moment is just to win the Premier League and that is the first target for such a football city.

“To stay for 30 years without winning the Premier League…nobody would have predicted that.

“That is their main target and I think they are on a good run and on a good course to achieving that this season because their main opponent is quite far away already.”

Wenger thinks Liverpool have developed the same fearless streak that Arsenal had sixteen years ago, based around playing “intelligent football” week in, week out.

“You look at the number of goals they score and the number of goals they concede. They are very good,” he added. ”They play intelligent football, their players make intelligent decisions on the pitch.

“My experience when you play the whole season unbeaten is that they accumulated the belief that if they just continue to play they will win the game.

“That is very difficult to get in the team because you need a special run to do that and to get the fear of losing out of the team. It’s something that is very important and they have that at the moment.”

Thierry Henry echoed Wenger’s sentiments prior to Liverpool’s 4-0 Boxing Day win at Leicester, stating: “I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who’s going to beat them first, because I think they will win the league.”

After their latest Premier League outing, Klopp will start preparing his players for a Merseyside derby against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on January 5.

