This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsene Wenger has turned down 'some nice offers' because he doesn't feel ready yet

The 69-year-old says he will return to management – but not yet.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 8:51 AM
12 minutes ago 193 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4793340
Wenger: most successful manager in Arsenal's history.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Wenger: most successful manager in Arsenal's history.
Wenger: most successful manager in Arsenal's history.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ARSENE WENGER HAS revealed that he will return to football management when the timing is right.

The former Arsenal manager has been without a managerial role since leaving the Emirates at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, the former Gunners manager revealed that he has been asked to return to the dugout, but that now is not the right time to do so.

“I rejected some nice offers because I did not feel ready,” said Wenger.

“Maybe I realised how much I was in my own bubble, alienating myself from the rest of the world when I was managing.

“Putting a bit of distance between myself and our world made me hesitate to jump back into the fire-pit so quickly.

“I did it for 35 years without any interruption,” added the 69-year-old. “So I was able to leave the bubble and open my eyes and that took me time.

“You will see me in a dugout again, when, I don’t know exactly.

Wenger managed the north London club from 1996-2018, and left as the club’s longest-serving and most successful manager in their entire history.

Having managed in his native country at both Nancy and Monaco, Wenger also spent a brief period in charge of J League side Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan, before making the switch to Arsenal.

His well-known policy of youth development and scouting for talent abroad helped bring in the likes of current forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who were both club-record signings when they arrived at the club in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Frenchman won his seventh Community Shield in his penultimate season in charge, adding to his seven FA Cups and three Premier League titles, the last of which represents his most successful campaign in which Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ went through the entire league season undefeated.

Wenger announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2017-18 season in April of that campaign, with his successful and lengthy tenure ending fittingly in a 1-0 away win at Huddersfield, after guiding the Gunners to a 5-0 victory over Burnley in his final home game as manager.

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie