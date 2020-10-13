BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Arsene Wenger: Smaller clubs will die if no action is taken

The former Arsenal manager was responding to Project Big Picture’s revolutionary plans.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 965 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5231422
Arsene Wenger
Image: Imago/PA Images
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger
Image: Imago/PA Images

ARSENE WENGER BELIEVES “smaller clubs will die” unless urgent action is taken to safeguard the future of the English Football League.

The former Arsenal manager, responding to Project Big Picture’s revolutionary plans, insisted a one-off bail-out payment was not enough and that the EFL, the Premier League and the government must reach a compromise.

“If nothing happens, the smaller clubs will die,” Wenger told Sky Sports. “I don’t think that one payment will sort out the problem.

“The problem is much deeper than that. The money certainly has to be shared, the income of the top clubs has to be shared a fraction more with the smaller clubs.”

Project Big Picture, unveiled by EFL chairman Rick Parry on Sunday and in which Liverpool and Manchester United are heavily involved, proposes the most significant changes to English football in a generation.

The proposals promise an immediate £250million rescue package for EFL clubs starved of income by the coronavirus pandemic and a fairer share of future revenue.

But the plans have been criticised by the Premier League and the government for concentrating too much power among the top-flight’s so-called ‘big six’ clubs.

Wenger, speaking at a special event for Sky VIP customers, spent 22 years in charge of Arsenal until stepping down as manager in 2018.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Frenchman, currently FIFA’s chief of global football development, said he was not surprised that the proposals had proved so divisive.

“You cannot ignore completely the tradition inside the country,” the 70-year-old said, adding the plans will “create a reluctance and a negative approach”.

Wenger said the EFL had been in a financial crisis before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Overall the solution has to come from the federation, from the government, from the Premier League – to find a compromise to sort out the problems that already existed before coronavirus,” he said.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie