Arsene Wenger has a new job

ARSENE WENGER HAS been confirmed as FIFA’s chief of global football development.

Wenger, 70, spent 22 years in charge of Arsenal until 2018 and had been linked with the vacant managerial position at Bayern Munich in recent weeks, but instead he will take up a new position with the global governing body.

During his time with the Gunners, Wenger was widely considered one of the world’s greatest managers and among the most influential in Premier League history.

The Frenchman built a strong reputation for his forward-thinking style of play and for developing young players, and in his new position Wenger will be tasked with “driving growth” for men and women across the globe.

