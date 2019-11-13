This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsene Wenger has a new job

The former Arsenal boss has been confirmed as Fifa’s new chief of global football development.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 3:47 PM
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.
ARSENE WENGER HAS been confirmed as FIFA’s chief of global football development.

Wenger, 70, spent 22 years in charge of Arsenal until 2018 and had been linked with the vacant managerial position at Bayern Munich in recent weeks, but instead he will take up a new position with the global governing body. 

During his time with the Gunners, Wenger was widely considered one of the world’s greatest managers and among the most influential in Premier League history.

The Frenchman built a strong reputation for his forward-thinking style of play and for developing young players, and in his new position Wenger will be tasked with “driving growth” for men and women across the globe.

