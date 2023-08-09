Legendary Tyrone manager Art McRory passes away

PIONEERING TYRONE FOOTBALL manager Art McRory, winner of five Ulster titles, has died.

He led the Red Hand county to their first All-Ireland football final in 1986 and again in 1995, which ended in a controversial one-point defeat to Dublin.

The Dungannon Thomas Clarkes clubman had his first major inter-county success when managing Tyrone to the 1973 All-Ireland minor title, in between two more final appearances in ’72 and ’75.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Tyrone manager Art McRory during the 1986 All-Ireland final against Kerry. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

He had three terms as senior manager, beginning in 1980 and ending in 2002.

His five Ulster senior crowns were won across each of those three spells, in 1984 and ’86, 1995 and ’96, and 2001.

Tyrone also won a first League title in 2002 under McRory and Eugene McKenna.

Those successes laid the foundations for Tyrone’s eventual breakthrough to win three All-Irelands in the 2000s under Mickey Harte.