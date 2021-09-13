Arter thankful to 'unbelievable' Kenny amid Nottingham Forest nightmare

HARRY ARTER HAS expressed his gratitude to manager Stephen Kenny for keeping him involved in the Republic of Ireland set-up despite a difficult situation for the midfielder at club level.

Sabri Lamouchi brought Arter to Nottingham Forest last September, signing him from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

However, he made just two appearances under Lamouchi before the former France international was sacked and replaced by Chris Hughton.

Having eventually been frozen out by Hughton, Arter last played for Forest in an FA Cup third-round win against Cardiff City back in January.

Since then, the only senior appearance made by the 31-year-old came for Ireland in June, when he was introduced as a substitute late in the 4-1 friendly win over Andorra.

Although he didn’t add to his tally of 18 caps, Arter was also included in the squad for the recent World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

“I felt like a little kid again going away with Ireland,” he told The Athletic. “Stephen [Kenny] has been unbelievable with me and that has kept me going. He’s been in constant dialogue throughout pre-season and he’s someone that I respect loads.”

Generally regarded as a deep-lying midfielder, Arter explained that he fell out of favour under Hughton as the ex-Ireland full-back sought to deploy him in a more advanced role.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He just felt that the style I played as a central midfielder — pressing the ball, and going deep to go and get on the ball — he didn’t really like,” said Arter.

“That was probably the strongest part of my role as a midfielder, especially coming through at Bournemouth, having the licence to go and press players aggressively and getting the ball from the defenders and trying to keep it.”

After making a deadline-day loan move to League One side Charlton Athletic, Arter is now set to spend the remainder of the season with the club where he began his professional career.

He said: “That was a brilliant option for me, one that happened late but which I’m really thankful for. I’ve got this inner motivation now, on the back of such a low.”