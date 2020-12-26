BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a ‘turning point’ for Arsenal

It was the Gunners’ first league victory since 1 November.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 891 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311255
Arteta congratulates his players after their win over Chelsea.
Image: Adrian DENNIS
Arteta congratulates his players after their win over Chelsea.
Arteta congratulates his players after their win over Chelsea.
Image: Adrian DENNIS

MIKEL ARTETA IS hoping Arsenal’s win over London rivals Chelsea this evening can prove to be a “turning point” for his side.

The Gunners boss had not tasted victory in the Premier League since 1 November but watched his side run out 3-1 winners at home to Chelsea.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring from the penalty spot before a fine Granit Xhaka free-kick doubled the lead before the interval.

When Bukayo Saka’s misplaced cross flew in, the game looked to be sewn up. But Chelsea rallied, pulling a goal back when VAR overruled the assistant referee’s offside call to grant Tammy Abraham’s late effort before substitute Jorginho missed an injury-time penalty.

“Obviously (it is) a really big win for us,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We were really disappointed and frustrated with the results, not so much with the performances, but the results.

“The players were suffering, our fans were suffering and today is a really special day. It doesn’t get any better – Boxing Day, playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we’ve done it.

“Hopefully this is a turning point and will elevate the confidence of the team because I know that they can play at this level.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It is how consistent we are throughout the game to sustain that level and to maintain it.

“We needed the points that’s for sure, and today we did it against one of the best teams in the league in a really convincing way.

“That shows you that we are able to do it when we are at our best. Can we do it every three days? That’s the question mark that we have to respond to in the next weeks or so.”

Arteta was also keen to stress his whole squad had played a part in finally getting back to winning ways, adding: “I sensed on the coach to the game everybody was brighter and how much they wanted to win.

“There is nothing better than a Boxing Day London derby. To put in such a good performance made it very special.

“Everyone was outstanding. We had a good mix of experience and youth today and we have shown we can compete at this level. We needed the result and and the points.

“Now we have to continue like this in what was always a very important week for us.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie