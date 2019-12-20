Arteta confirmed as new Arsenal manager on three-and-a-half year deal

MIKEL ARTETA HAS been confirmed as Arsenal’s new head coach after signing a three-and-a-half year contract with the North London club.

The Spaniard replaces Unai Emery, who was sacked in November after a dreadful start to the season. Freddie Ljungberg has been caretaker manager since Emery’s dismissal.

Arteta was also in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger in 2018, but the club instead opted for Emery.

This is the 37-year-old’s first job as a manager, having worked alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City since 2016, and Guardiola had been keen to keep him at the club.

Arteta finished his playing career at Arsenal in 2016 having made 150 appearances for the club.

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Arteta said.

“We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, added: “We’re delighted to be bringing Mikel back to Arsenal. He knows our expectations and those of our fans around the world are high and we are confident he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand.



“I also want to thank Freddie Ljungberg for skilfully guiding us through the last three weeks. He stepped up at short notice and has helped us through this difficult period with great professionalism.”

Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal’s Head of Football, said: “We met several top-class candidates and Mikel stood out to every single one of us as the perfect person for us. Mikel understands Arsenal Football Club and what it means to our fans around the world. We look forward to him getting down to work and bringing the best out of our squad as we work to get our season back on track.

“I must also pay tribute to Freddie Ljungberg for his hard work and leadership. Together with Per Mertesacker, he has done a vital job for us in difficult circumstances. Freddie and Per are important parts of the Arsenal family and care deeply for this club.”

Arteta’s coaching team is expected to be announced in the coming days. The club are currently 10th in the Premier League having only won one game since early October.

