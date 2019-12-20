This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arteta confirmed as new Arsenal manager on three-and-a-half year deal

Arteta was also in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger in 2018, but the club instead opted for Unai Emery.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 2:28 PM
7 minutes ago 178 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4943486
Arteta worked at Manchester City since 2016.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Arteta worked at Manchester City since 2016.
Arteta worked at Manchester City since 2016.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MIKEL ARTETA HAS been confirmed as Arsenal’s new head coach after signing a three-and-a-half year contract with the North London club. 

The Spaniard replaces Unai Emery, who was sacked in November after a dreadful start to the season. Freddie Ljungberg has been caretaker manager since Emery’s dismissal.

Arteta was also in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger in 2018, but the club instead opted for Emery. 

This is the 37-year-old’s first job as a manager, having worked alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City since 2016, and Guardiola had been keen to keep him at the club.

Arteta finished his playing career at Arsenal in 2016 having made 150 appearances for the club.

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Arteta said.

“We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, added: “We’re delighted to be bringing Mikel back to Arsenal. He knows our expectations and those of our fans around the world are high and we are confident he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand.
 
“I also want to thank Freddie Ljungberg for skilfully guiding us through the last three weeks. He stepped up at short notice and has helped us through this difficult period with great professionalism.”

Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal’s Head of Football, said: “We met several top-class candidates and Mikel stood out to every single one of us as the perfect person for us. Mikel understands Arsenal Football Club and what it means to our fans around the world. We look forward to him getting down to work and bringing the best out of our squad as we work to get our season back on track.

“I must also pay tribute to Freddie Ljungberg for his hard work and leadership. Together with Per Mertesacker, he has done a vital job for us in difficult circumstances. Freddie and Per are important parts of the Arsenal family and care deeply for this club.”

Arteta’s coaching team is expected to be announced in the coming days. The club are currently 10th in the Premier League having only won one game since early October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie