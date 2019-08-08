This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Lanigan-O'Keeffe closing in on qualification for Tokyo Olympics

The Kilkenny man has reached the final of the European Modern Pentathlon Championships.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 7:54 PM
Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 7:54 PM
Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe [file pic].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe [file pic].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND’S ARTHUR LANIGAN-O’Keeffe closed in on his his third appearance at an Olympic Games, after comfortably qualifying for the men’s individual final at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in England.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympian will compete for one of eight places at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday, after his third-place finish in the semi-finals in Bath.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe scored 1,141 points to book his place in the final.

The Kilkenny man’s Irish team-mate Tom O’Brien, who was competing at a European Championships for the first time since 2016, finished outside the top 36 and will therefore not progress to the final.

Natalya Coyle, Eilidh Prise and Sive Brassil take part in the women’s qualification round on Friday 9 August where they will also be hoping to reach Sunday’s final.

