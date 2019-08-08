Ireland's Lanigan-O'Keeffe closing in on qualification for Tokyo Olympics

IRELAND’S ARTHUR LANIGAN-O’Keeffe closed in on his his third appearance at an Olympic Games, after comfortably qualifying for the men’s individual final at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in England.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympian will compete for one of eight places at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday, after his third-place finish in the semi-finals in Bath.

Lanigan-O’Keeffe scored 1,141 points to book his place in the final.

The Kilkenny man’s Irish team-mate Tom O’Brien, who was competing at a European Championships for the first time since 2016, finished outside the top 36 and will therefore not progress to the final.

Congrats to @ArthurLOK1 who finished 3rd in the semifinals of the European championship securing his place in the final on Saturday💪💪 unfortunately Tom O'Brien didn't make the cut this time around!#TeamIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/vgfvmGMLUh — Pentathlon Ireland (@Pent_Ireland) August 8, 2019

Natalya Coyle, Eilidh Prise and Sive Brassil take part in the women’s qualification round on Friday 9 August where they will also be hoping to reach Sunday’s final.

