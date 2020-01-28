Ash Barty beats Kvitova to end 36-year wait

ASH BARTY ENDED a 36-year wait for her nation by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win over Petra Kvitova.

In a rematch of last year’s quarter-final won comfortably by Kvitova, Barty secured a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

The world number one became the first Australian woman to reach the last four at the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Barty, last year’s French Open champion, will face American 14th seed Sofia Kenin in the last four.

“I’m excited. My team’s excited,” she said afterwards. “We love the opportunity of getting another match out on that beautiful court.

“I don’t pay attention to it [the nation being on her side] honestly. I’m here to try and do the best that I can. Obviously it’s exciting. Hopefully I can bring a smile to a few faces around our country and around the world.

“For me, it’s trying to do the best that I can, find that enjoyment for myself and my team.”