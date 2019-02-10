This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hanniffy brace guides UL to four-in-a-row Ashbourne Cup success over UCC

Goals were the difference on the day as UL secured a fifth title in six seasons.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,894 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4487081
University of Limerick celebrate a fourth consecutive Ashbourne Cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
University of Limerick celebrate a fourth consecutive Ashbourne Cup.
University of Limerick celebrate a fourth consecutive Ashbourne Cup.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UL 3-8

UCC 0-8

Daragh Ó Conchúir reports from Mallow GAA Complex

GOALS AT THE beginning of each half set University of Limerick up for a fourth consecutive Ashbourne Cup and fifth in six seasons at the wonderful Mallow GAA Complex.

It was a bitter pill for University College Cork to swallow, as they fell to a third final defeat in a row and whose wait for a 31st title will now extend to at least 17 years.

They battled hard throughout but were playing catch up from the moment they conceded a goal in the second minute, Rebecca Delee getting the final touch on a Beth Carton delivery.

That was the margin at the interval, and when Niamh Hanniffy hand-passed to the net seven minutes after the resumption, after UCC goalkeeper Aoife Walsh had opted to bat Carton’s dropping ball from a free rather than catch it, only one result was likely.

Galway attacker Hanniffy, whose muscle and direct running proved a handful for the UCC defence throughout, was rewarded for a splendid performance with her second goal in the fourth minute of injury time that sealed the verdict, albeit by a flattering margin.

UCC qualified by virtue of a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory over the League champions WIT. In contrast, UL had a far more comfortable win over DCU and certainly it seemed early on as if the Cork contingent were feeling their exertions early on.

The Shannonsiders got off to the perfect start with that Delee goal and Carton, who would be named Player of the Match, followed up quickly with a point from a free.

Niamh McCarthy got the skull and crossbones off the mark in the fifth minute but after Caoimhe Lyons and UCC captain, Chloe Sigerson exchanged scores, UL registered three points in succession.

Beth Carton with Ciara McCarthy University of Limerick's Beth Carton with Ciara McCarthy of UCC. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sarah Fryday notched up a neat score off her left and then Waterford All-Star Carton added to her tally with a couple of more frees and it was a six-point game with only 12 minutes elapsed.

But UCC showed that character that got them over the line 24 hours earlier, to get within two. Sigerson, a Player of the Year nominee after her fabulous performances as Cork retained their All-Ireland Championship, led from the front, while fellow Rebel stars, Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney were also prominent.

Sigerson, Hayley Ryan, Sigerson again and a fantastic score over the shoulder from Looney made it a game and it took a couple of important interceptions by Mary Ryan to deny UCC at least one other score.

Walsh made a brilliant save from point-blank range to deny Lyons, after the Limerick forward had been put through by Hanniffy but Carton slotted the resultant 45 for UL’s first score in 20 minutes to make it 1-6 to 0-6 at half time.

Chloe Sigerson with Mairead Burke and Niamh Hannify at the final whistle UCC’s Chloe Sigerson with Mairead Burke and Niamh Hannify at the final whistle. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mary Ryan made another excellent intervention at the start of the second half but Hayley Ryan pointed a free soon after and it was a two-point game once more.

Hanniffy’s first goal took the wind out of UCC’s sails though and they managed only one more point with 13 minutes left, from a Sigerson free.

Instead, it was UL who found another gear, substitute Grace O’Brien hitting the target brilliantly form a tight angle before Hanniffy cleverly found Delee in space to put six points between them.

Hanniffy provided the coup de grace with the last action of the weekend and the celebrations were under way.

Scorers for UL: N Hanniffy 2-0; B Carton 0-4(3fs, 1 45); R Delee 1-1; C Lyons, S Fryday, G O’Brien 0-1 each

Scorers for UCC: C Sigerson 0-4(3fs, 1 45); H Ryan 0-2 (fs), N McCarthy, H Looney 0-1 each

UL

R Breen (Kilkenny)

C Grogan (Clare)
M Ryan (Tipperary)
L Loughnane (Tipperary)

R Howard (Tipperary)
C Hehir (Clare)
A Keane (Clare)

C Murphy (Galway)
A Keefe (Clare)

S Fryday (Tipperary)
B Carton (Waterford)
R Delee (Limerick)

M Burke (Galway)
N Hannify (Galway)
C Lyons (Limerick)

Subs:

G O’Brien for Burke (40)

UCC

A Walsh (Kilkenny)

R Phelan (Kilkenny)
L O’Sullivan (Cork)
C Daly (Cork)

A Landers (Waterford)
L Callanan (Cork)
M Lynch (Cork)

C Sigerson (Cork)
F Neville (Cork)

L Coppinger (Cork)
H Looney (Cork)
K O’Keeffe (Cork)

H Ryan (Cork)
N McCarthy (Cork)
C McCarthy (Cork)

Subs:

K McCarthy for O’Keeffe (43)

Referee: L Dempsey (Kilkenny).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó'Conchúir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Tipperary hit for six as Dublin get their league defence back on track
    Tipperary hit for six as Dublin get their league defence back on track
    Meath survive second-half comeback to see off Armagh in Navan
    Jim Gavin denies reports that Jason Sherlock has left Dublin's management set-up
    IRELAND
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie