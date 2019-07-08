World number one crashes out of Wimbledon

WORLD NUMBER ONE Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon today, losing her fourth-round tie to soon-to-be-wed Alison Riske of the United States.

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55.

Riske, who will marry after Wimbledon, goes on to face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 29-year-old’s first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

