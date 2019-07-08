This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 July, 2019
World number one crashes out of Wimbledon

Australian Ashleigh Barty lost her fourth-round tie to Alison Riske this afternoon.

By AFP Monday 8 Jul 2019, 1:15 PM
Barty (left) and Riske shakes hands.
Image: Steven Paston
Barty (left) and Riske shakes hands.
Barty (left) and Riske shakes hands.
Image: Steven Paston

WORLD NUMBER ONE Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon today, losing her fourth-round tie to soon-to-be-wed Alison Riske of the United States.

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55.

Riske, who will marry after Wimbledon, goes on to face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 29-year-old’s first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

More to follow 

© – AFP, 2019

