Australia's Ashleigh Barty wins her first Wimbledon title

Barty beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

By AFP Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 4:20 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

ASHLEIGH BARTY WON her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 today.

The 25-year-old Australian — who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley’s iconic scallop one she sported in 1971 — adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.

It is the first woman’s Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

More to follow 

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

