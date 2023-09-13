Nigeria World Cup star becomes first high-profile female player to move to Saudi Arabia

NIGERIA WOMEN’S WORLD Cup star Ashleigh Plumptre has become the first high-profile female player to move to Saudi Arabia.

Plumptre, 25, has signed for Al-Ittihad after her Leicester City departure upon the expiry of her contract this summer.

She had been expected to stay in Europe after four seasons at the Foxes, with Manchester United among the likely destinations.

The defender now makes an unconventional switch in the women’s game after a busy few months of movement in men’s football. Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho all joined the Al-Ittihad men’s team this summer.

Advertisement

Prior to Plumptre’s arrival, Morocco’s Ibtissam Jraïdi was the only 2023 Women’s World Cup player in the Saudi Women’s Premier League, which is set for its second season.

“Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad,” Plumptre wrote on Twitter, now X.

“Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings.

Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad 🐅



Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings.



My journey of stepping into more of myself continues…

It’s more than football 💛 https://t.co/vqB54NGVaC — Ashleigh Plumptre (@ashplumptre) September 12, 2023

“My journey of stepping into more of myself continues…

“It’s more than football.”

Plumptre impressed for Nigeria at this summer’s tournament in Australia, starting all four of their games, including a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland.

The Super Falcons advanced from Group B after a shock win over the Matildas and a draw with Canada, but England ended their fairytale run after a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

Plumptre was born in England and represented the Lionesses at youth level but she made her Nigeria senior debut in February 2022, qualifying through her grandfather.

She also represented Notts County, USC Trojans and LA Galaxy OC, before moving to Leicester in 2020 and helping them to Women’s Super League promotion in her second season.