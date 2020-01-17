Inter complete €1.5m signing of Young from Man United

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 7:37 PM
15 minutes ago 1,048 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4970199
ASHLEY YOUNG HAS completed his €1.5 million move from Manchester United to Serie A title challengers Inter.

The 34-year-old, whose contract at Old Trafford was set to expire at the end of the season, has signed immediately with a contract running until June 30, 2020 with an option for a further year.

Young played 261 times for United after joining from Aston Villa in 2011, scoring 19 goals along the way.

He won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League, and had been captain of the club for the past three seasons.

Defender Harry Maguire is now set to take on the United captaincy on a permanent basis. The 26-year-old has worn the armband on a number of occasions already this season, despite only joining from Leicester at the beginning of the campaign.

“He [Young] is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it’s up to him to take that,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters.

“We weren’t ready to offer that. He’s been a good servant for the club, he’s been captain, he’s won trophies. But we’ve got players coming through.

“Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it. He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills.

“Everything about him tells me he’s a leader. He’s part of a group that we’ve had that have been leading this young group.”

Young’s final appearance came in the 0-0 FA Cup third-round draw with Wolves, with his side eventually winning a replay 1-0 thanks to Juan Mata’s goal.

He leaves Old Trafford with Manchester United in fifth, with a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool looming on Sunday.

He joins an Inter side in considerably more optimistic shape, as Antonio Conte looks to lead them toward their first Serie A title since 2010.

They are two points off leaders Juventus, having dropped out of top spot with a 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta last time out.

Young will also link up with former team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, who made the move from Manchester to Milan in the summer.

