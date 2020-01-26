This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Young marks his debut with an assist but Inter's title hopes suffer another setback

Antonio Conte’s side were frustrated by Cagliari.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 2:23 PM
Ashley Young acknowledges the Inter supporters after making his debut in today's draw with Cagliari.
Image: Antonio Calanni
Ashley Young acknowledges the Inter supporters after making his debut in today's draw with Cagliari.
RADJA NAINGGOLAN STRUCK late on against his parent club as 10-man Inter’s winless run in Serie A extended with a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari today.

The Belgium international was loaned to Cagliari for the season in August and found a way through 12 minutes from time to deny Inter a first win in three league games – their misery compounded in stoppage time as Lautaro Martinez was sent off.

Inter debutant Ashley Young had earlier set up Martinez for what appeared to be the winning goal, but the hosts failed to kill off the match and were pegged back.

And Antonio Conte’s men were then reduced to 10 men late on when Martinez was shown a straight red card for dissent, as Inter lost further ground on Juventus in the title race.

Former Cagliari star Nicolo Barella had a headed goal ruled out for offside after 14 minutes but Inter did not have to wait much longer to find a breakthrough. Following a spell of sustained pressure, Martinez profited from Young’s inch-perfect cross to head home.

Martinez was denied a second before half-time by a good Alessio Cragno stop following a mazy run, but Samir Handanovic was also required to keep out Paolo Farago’s header.

The visitors more than held their own in terms of possession but the chances fell Inter’s way, with Stefano Sensi twice coming close and Martinez volleying wide from close range.

However, Inter’s failure to add a second goal proved costly as Nainggolan rifled a long-range shot past Handanovic with the help of a deflection off Alessandro Bastoni’s heel.

Lukaku pulled a shot wide as Inter went in search of a winner but those hopes were killed off when Martinez was dismissed, the forward being booked for a challenge on Ragnar Klavan and then shown a straight red for his subsequent protestations, which the coaching staff continued at full-time.

Inter have now drawn their three most recent league games and five of their past seven, opening the door for Juventus to take control of the Scudetto race.

The Nerazzurri are struggling to see games through and could find themselves six points adrift of Juve if the reigning champions beat Napoli later today.

