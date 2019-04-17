This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester United condemn online racist abuse of Ashley Young

The full-back was targeted on Twitter after his side’s Champions League exit to Barcelona.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,148 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4596825
File photo of Ashley Young,
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
File photo of Ashley Young,
File photo of Ashley Young,
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE condemned racist abuse of their defender Ashley Young on social media in the aftermath of their Champions League elimination at Barcelona.

Young was targeted on Twitter following United’s 3-0 quarter-final second-leg defeat on Tuesday.

The foul abuse of Young brought swift condemnation from United, who said in a statement: “Manchester United utterly condemns racist social media comments posted around yesterday’s Champions League fixture.

“We are working to identify individuals involved and we will take the strongest possible action we can against them.

“There is no place for racism within our game, or in society as a whole, and we are committed to working to make football free from all forms of discrimination.”

The 33-year-old was partially at fault for Barcelona’s first goal as his clearance was blocked, leading to Lionel Messi scoring as the hosts went on to win 4-0 on aggregate.

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out called upon the social media platform to act following a series of incidents.

The organisation said via its own Twitter account: “Yet another black player, this time Ashley Young, targeted with racist abuse on social media after tonight’s Champions League game.

“Again, we’re left asking @TwitterUK the same question — when will you take serious action to tackle the rampant discrimination on your platform?”

Twitter was swift to respond, confirming that the posts concerned had violated its abusive behaviour policy and that the account holders would be required to remove them before they could tweet again.

Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Danny Welbeck, Raheem Sterling, Michy Batshuayi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Moussa Sissoko have all received abuse over the same platform in recent years.

England’s black players were subjected to repeated chants during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month, while Tottenham defender Danny Rose revealed recently he has “had enough” of racism in football and “can’t wait” to quit the game.

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie