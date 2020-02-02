Heavy favourite Aspire Tower falls at the last in Leopardstown

HENRY DE BROMHEAD and Rachael Blackmore’s bid to make it a remarkable three Grade 1 victories so far at the Dublin Racing Festival ran aground when the shortest-priced horse of the two days, Aspire Tower, fell at the last in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle at a sun-kissed Leopardstown.

Blackmore sent the market leader straight to the front in a bid to scoop the first prize of €88,500 but he was challenged strongly by the Joseph O’Brien-trained Cerberus jumping the final flight, at which point Aspire Tower, who had jumped superbly, crashed out.

Cerberus looked to have matters under control but he then seemed to pull himself up in front, eventually not only losing first place to stablemate A Wave Of The Sea but also second to the staying-on Wolf Prince, trained by Gavin Cromwell.

“I thought I’d a chance coming to the last but Mark’s horse pulled away at the last and I looked cooked,” said triumphant rider Barry Geraghty. “However, Mark’s horse pulled up. You can never write off any horse of Joseph’s.”

Backers of the winner were rewarded at odds of 12/1, with Aspire Tower sent off a remarkable 1/3 favourite.

Bookmakers cut A Wave Of The Sea into 14/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, having been 33/1.

In the €150,000 Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle, the unbeaten Asterion Forlonge produced a devastating display, providing Willie Mullins with a second Grade 1 success at festival.

Given a positive ride by Danny Mullins, the grey was in control from the turn in to the straight, with hot favourite Easywork unable to make any impression, and bookmakers were compelled to slash his odds for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle from 16/1 into 9/2.

It was a race that involved precious few. Asterion Forlonge was disputing with Easywork but Mullins’ runner got the better of that battle from the second-last, with the winner’s stablemate Mt Leinster unable to make any real impression after nearly falling at the second-last under Paul Townend.

“That was a proper good performance and he picked up well in the straight,” said the winning rider, a nephew of the winning trainer.

“He’d remind you a bit of Champagne Fever. We need to step up a bit to get to his level. He jumped a bit right early on, later on a bit left, but his gallop was strong when you needed him.”

The trainer added: “He’s surprised me, I had him down as a two-and-three-quarter-mile or three-mile horse but it looks like I’m wrong. He looks like a two-miler and he is a horse with a great cruising speed who covers a huge amount of ground.

“I told Danny to go out and make the running. I told him he wasn’t making the running for my other horses I told him he was making his own running and to try and get the fractions right.

“I suppose now we have to look at him as a Supreme Novices horse. That was the furthest thing from my mind a few weeks ago but he’s a horse that we have always liked at home.”

