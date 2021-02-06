BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Advertisement

Ollie Watkins strikes early to secure Aston Villa’s victory over Arsenal

Watkins scored inside two minutes at Villa Park as Dean Smith’s side returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 2:54 PM
59 minutes ago 1,143 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5347281
Image: Cath Ivill
Image: Cath Ivill

OLLIE WATKINS’ EARLY goal proved the winner as Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 at home – the Gunners’ second defeat in the West Midlands in five days.

Watkins put Villa ahead in the second minute with a deflected shot past Arsenal debutant Mat Ryan.

Former Gunners keeper Emiliano Martinez made good saves to keep out a Granit Xhaka free-kick in the first half and a Nicolas Pepe effort after the break.

Ryan also pulled off some decent stops, including denying Jack Grealish as Villa pushed for a second goal late in the game.

At the other end, substitute Martin Odegaard fired a good chance over the bar as Arsenal slipped to another loss, four days on from the 2-1 reverse at Wolves.

Ryan, signed on loan from Brighton last month, and defender Gabriel Magalhaes came into the Arsenal starting XI as replacements for Bernd Leno and David Luiz, who were both suspended following their red cards in the Wolves game.

And just seconds into his debut, the Australian goalkeeper found himself beaten as Bertrand Traore seized on a loose ball from Cedric Soares and laid a pass to Watkins, whose shot went in off Rob Holding.

It was a 10th league goal of the season for Watkins, and his fourth in five games.

As the visitors searched for a reply, Martinez, who left Arsenal to join Villa in September, did well to come out and grab the ball before Bukayo Saka could shoot.

And the Argentinian then produced a fine save to push Xhaka’s curling free-kick over the bar.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Holding subsequently sent two headers off target, either side of Traore having a flicked effort blocked by Ryan, and Pepe blasted a shot wide of the Villa goal just before the break.

Villa started the second half brightly, with Ross Barkley and Watkins bringing saves out of Ryan.

Barkley then put a shot into the side-netting and John McGinn tried his luck from outside the box, with Ryan pushing the ball away.

Martinez claimed a strike from Hector Bellerin, before Mikel Arteta opted to bring on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Alexandre Lacazette and then Odegaard for Soares.

aston-villa-v-arsenal-premier-league-villa-park Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal against Aston Villa. Source: PA

Aubameyang subsequently sent a tame header wide, and Martinez kept out a Pepe shot with his foot as Arsenal’s frustration continued.

Villa then threatened to double their advantage, with Grealish seeing a shot well saved by Ryan and Watkins sending one just wide.

Odegaard failed to make the most of a good chance in the 84th minute as he swept the ball over the bar, and Watkins was then thwarted by Ryan once again.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie