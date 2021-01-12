BE PART OF THE TEAM

Aston Villa and Premier League discussing possible postponement of Everton clash

Villa’s Covid issues persist, having had to field a youth team in last week’s FA Cup tie with Liverpool.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 8:05 PM
A view of the Holte End at Villa Park.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ASTON VILLA ARE in discussions with the Premier League about the possible postponement of Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Everton due to their ongoing issues with coronavirus.

The club closed their training ground last week after nine players and five staff tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in their youth team having to play the FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool.

Villa were scheduled to play Tottenham on Wednesday but that has had to be rescheduled because the training ground has still not reopened.

With fears that situation could continue into the weekend, the PA news agency understands the club have begun talks surrounding the potential postponement of the Everton game, which has already been put back 24 hours in the hope it would allow more time to fulfil the fixture.

Having had to sit out their midweek slot this week, Villa are already two matches behind the majority of their top-flight rivals and having to fit in a third rearranged game will push the already stretched programme further.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

