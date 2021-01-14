BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Second postponement in a week for Aston Villa as Everton match falls victim to Covid-19

Newcastle’s game against Villa will now take place on January 23, during the FA Cup fourth-round weekend.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 10:53 AM
26 minutes ago 354 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5324641
The Villa Park stadium.
Image: Rui Vieira
The Villa Park stadium.
The Villa Park stadium.
Image: Rui Vieira

ASTON VILLA HAVE had a second Premier League match in a week postponed after Everton’s visit on Sunday was put off due to ongoing coronavirus issues at the club.

Dean Smith’s side had already lost the midweek fixture against Tottenham following the closure of their training ground a week ago after nine players and five staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The resulted in the club having to field youth team players in the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool and despite initially moving the Everton match back 24 hours to give it every chance of taking place it has not been possible.

“Aston Villa’s home match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 17 has been postponed by the Premier League Board,” said a Premier League statement.

“Following the rescheduling of Villa’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation.

“As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa’s request to postpone their match on Sunday.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Following the latest midweek round of fixtures Villa are already two matches behind the majority of their rivals and that will rise to three at the weekend.

One of the matches they have in hand – the game at home to Newcastle which was postponed from December 4 after the north east club’s own coronavirus outbreak – has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 23.

Premier League clubs were issued with new guidelines last week and chief executive Richard Masters has written to all to remind them of the “critical importance” of adhering to the protocols.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie