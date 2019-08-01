This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Villa announce Marvelous Nakamba as their 12th summer arrival

The 25-year-old midfielder joins for £11m from Club Brugge on the same day as Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,024 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4748846
Marvelous at Villa's training ground.
Image: Twitter/Aston Villa
Marvelous at Villa's training ground.
Marvelous at Villa's training ground.
Image: Twitter/Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA HAVE confirmed the signing of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge for a reported fee of £11million.

The 25-year-old joins on the same day as goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who has moved from Burnley.

Nakamba is Villa’s 12th arrival since their return to the Premier League and takes their close-season spending to roughly £134m.

“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for,” Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club’s website.

He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”

Nakamba spent two years with Club Brugge after a three-season spell with Vitesse in the Eredivisie, having first played in Europe with Nancy in France.

Imago 20181128 Nakamba tracking Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund. Source: Imago/PA Images

A Zimbabwe international, he played one match at the Africa Cup of Nations this year, a 1-0 defeat to hosts Egypt in Group A.

He follows Jota, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz and Heaton in moving to Villa Park since the club’s promotion from the Championship last season.

The42 Team

