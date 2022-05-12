Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aston Villa seal €20 million permanent deal for Barcelona's Coutinho

The Brazilian has impressed since arriving on loan in January.

By AFP Thursday 12 May 2022, 8:29 PM
Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ASTON VILLA completed the permanent signing of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on Thursday in a deal the La Liga club said is worth €20 million (£17 million).

The Brazilian has impressed since arriving at Villa on loan in January after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona.

Barca confirmed the transfer includes a 50 percent sell-on clause if Coutinho leaves Villa.

The former Liverpool star, who has scored four times and contributed three assists for Villa, has agreed a contract that runs until 2026.

“This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa,” Villa boss Steven Gerrard told the club’s website.

“Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.”

– © AFP 2022

