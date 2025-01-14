Aston Villa sign Dutch international in €23 million deal

ASTON VILLA bolstered their attacking options on Tuesday with the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old forward joined Villa for a reported €23 million fee plus €3 million in add-ons.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund,” Villa said in a statement.

Malen scored 39 times in 132 appearances for Dortmund since arriving in 2021, helping the German giants to reach last season’s Champions League final.

Advertisement

He has scored nine times in 41 internationals and was part of the Netherlands side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Malen’s arrival could boost Villa’s push to reach the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

Unai Emery’s men sit eighth in the Premier League but are just four points adrift of the top four.

Villa are also well set to reach the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League.

They sit fifth in the Champions League table with two games of the league phase remaining.

Malen’s signing may convince Villa to cash in on the in-form Jhon Duran before this month’s transfer window ends.

The Colombian has scored 12 times this season despite a lack of first-team opportunities as he has largely played second fiddle to England striker Ollie Watkins.

Injury-hit West Ham and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly interested in Duran.

– © AFP 2025

