Last-gasp 'dream' Ramos penalty sends Toulouse into Champions Cup semis

TOULOUSE FULL-BACK Thomas Ramos said slotting the late winning penalty was “the stuff of dreams” as the Champions Cup holders edged fellow French club Toulon 21-18 to reach the semi-finals.

Ramos missed three earlier kicks at goal in a hostile away atmosphere before his 81st-minute effort booked a last-four tie for the record six-time winners against Bordeaux-Begles on the weekend of 2-4 May.

“I kicked poorly during the whole match and it finishes like that,” a teary-eyed Ramos told France Televisions.

“Penalties like that are the stuff of dreams.

“I’m happy but it would have annoyed me to lose the game like that,” the 29-year-old added.

Toulon full-back Melvyn Jaminet kicked the hosts’ points but they missed out on a first Champions Cup semi since their third straight title in 2015.

“There wasn’t much in that one,” Toulon flanker Esteban Abadie told France Televisions.

“I promise our fans we’ll make it up to you in the Top 14,” he added. Toulon are third in the French table with six rounds of the regular season to go.

In the other fixture in the next round, four-time Champions Cup winners Leinster host Northampton.

The Irish province hammered Glasgow 52-0 on Friday.

The English club thrashed Castres 51-16 on Saturday to set-up a repeat of last season’s semi, won by Leinster in Dublin.

After a niggly first half on the Cote d’Azur, Toulon led 12-6 with Jaminet slotting four penalties and Ramos kicking two for the visitors.

Both sides had tries chalked off by the officials in the opening 40 minutes.

Toulon winger Gael Drean and Toulouse scrum-half Paul Graou, standing in for the injured Antoine Dupont, were denied due to handling errors in wet conditions on the Mediterranean coast.

Just before the break, referee Matthew Carley warned both captains any further off-the-ball incidents would lead to a yellow card, with the vocal home crowd whistling in the background.

With half an hour left, Top 14 champions Toulouse led 18-12 after England flanker Jack Willis and Tonga centre Pita Ahki crossed for tries after Toulon scrum-half Baptiste Serin was yellow carded for a high tackle.

Jaminet, who is still waiting to be paid 450,000 euros ($511,000) by Toulouse for his 2022 transfer from Perpignan, brought the sides level 18-all to set-up a tense final quarter of an hour.

Ramos was handed a chance for the winner with three minutes left but missed for a third time. He wasted eight points from the tee.

With Toulouse still in control, Toulon winger Gabin Villiere was penalised near his own try line and Ramos made up for his earlier mistakes by slotting over a penalty with the clock already in the red.