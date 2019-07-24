Villa's spending spree continues as Trezeguet becomes ninth summer signing

ASTON VILLA HAVE been extremely busy rebuilding for their return to the Premier League, and this morning announced their ninth signing of the summer.

Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan, known as ‘Trezeguet’, has joined for around £8.5 million from Turkish club Kasimpasa.

The 24-year-old is a regular in the Egyptian team and recently represented them at the African Cup of Nations.

He got his nickname from a school team coach, who likened him to French legend David Trezeguet thanks to his prolific goalscoring.

We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’,” said Villa head coach Dean Smith. “I’ve watched him a number of times.

“He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”

Vill have already spent over £100m acquiring Jota (£4m), Anwar El Ghazi (£8m), Wesley Moraes (£22m), Kortney Hause (£22m), Matt Targett (£15m), Tyrone Mings (£20m), Bjorn Engels (£9m) and Ezri Konsa (£12m) during the current transfer window.

