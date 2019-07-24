This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Villa's spending spree continues as Trezeguet becomes ninth summer signing

The 24-year-old, real name Mahmoud Hassan, arrives at the Premier League new boys from Turkish club Kasimpasa.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 10:37 AM
26 minutes ago 928 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4737470
Aston Villa's newest signing.
Image: avfc.co.uk
Aston Villa's newest signing.
Aston Villa's newest signing.
Image: avfc.co.uk

ASTON VILLA HAVE been extremely busy rebuilding for their return to the Premier League, and this morning announced their ninth signing of the summer. 

Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan, known as ‘Trezeguet’, has joined for around £8.5 million from Turkish club Kasimpasa. 

The 24-year-old is a regular in the Egyptian team and recently represented them at the African Cup of Nations. 

He got his nickname from a school team coach, who likened him to French legend David Trezeguet thanks to his prolific goalscoring. 

We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’,” said Villa head coach Dean Smith. “I’ve watched him a number of times.

“He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”

Vill have already spent over £100m acquiring Jota (£4m), Anwar El Ghazi (£8m), Wesley Moraes (£22m), Kortney Hause (£22m), Matt Targett (£15m), Tyrone Mings (£20m), Bjorn Engels (£9m) and Ezri Konsa (£12m) during the current transfer window. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie