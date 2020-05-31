This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League return driven by money and players last to be consulted, says Villa defender Mings

‘I am all for playing again because we have no other choice,’ added the England international.

By Press Association Sunday 31 May 2020, 1:30 PM
25 minutes ago 372 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5112005
Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
Image: PA
Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
Image: PA

ASTON VILLA’S TYRONE Mings believes the Premier League’s return is driven by money.

The England defender also said players were the last to be consulted about the top flight’s comeback plans.

The Premier League is due to restart on 17 June after being halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no positive results in the most recent round of tests at Premier League clubs and the UK government says elite sport can return behind closed doors from Monday.

“Project Restart is financially driven,” Mings told the Daily Mail. “I think everybody accepts that.

“But that’s fine with me because I look at this monster that is Premier League football and the revenue it creates and I didn’t moan about being a part of it when everything was great so I’m not going to moan now when the atmosphere around the game is more hesitant.

I am all for playing again because we have no other choice.

“As players, we were the last people to be consulted about Project Restart and that is because of where we fall in football’s order of priority. That isn’t a problem.

“We got the option to come back to training and that’s fine because we didn’t have to but if the FA and the EFL and the government and Uefa and the Premier League all say you are going back to play, it really doesn’t make any difference what the players think because you’re going back to play.”

The top-flight has conducted 3,882 tests for the virus over four rounds of testing on players and staff at clubs.

There were 12 positive results from the first three rounds but there was an all-clear from the fourth screening session which featured tests of 1,130 players and club personnel.

Villa are due to resume on June 17 against Sheffield United, their game in hand, and Mings is eager to get going with Dean Smith’s side second bottom.

“I would be lying if I said it had never crossed my mind that we might be relegated without kicking another ball,” Mings said.

“What player wants to be relegated with 10 games left while also having a game in hand?”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie