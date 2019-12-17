This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool 'magnificent' despite 5-0 loss to Villa, says stand-in Reds boss

The visitors controlled the early stages of the game before being undone in a match where they fielded the club’s youngest-ever side

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,765 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4938845
Liverpool's young side meet their Villa counterparts.
Liverpool's young side meet their Villa counterparts.
Liverpool's young side meet their Villa counterparts.

NEIL CRITCHLEY CLAIMED his young Liverpool side were “magnificent” on Tuesday evening despite falling 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

With Liverpool also taking part in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in Qatar, the Reds sent a squad filled with youth-team players to Villa Park.

Critchley, the club’s U23 manager, took charge with Jurgen Klopp away, and fielded Liverpool’s youngest ever starting line-up, with an average age of just 19 years and 182 days.

Despite their youthfulness, the Reds came out of the blocks strong at Villa Park, creating a number of good chances before Conor Hourihane scored against the run of play to make it 1-0 Aston Villa in the 14th minute. 

An own goal from Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes followed three minutes later before Jonathan Kodjia scored a brace to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Wesley would add a fifth in second-half stoppage time, but Critchley told Sky Sports after the game that he was proud of the way a team devoid of any senior regulars performed against a full Premier League side.

“I thought we were magnificent,” Critchley said. “We were fantastic from the start, we had a couple of chances from the first whistle. We were really unfortunate to concede and find ourselves 2-0 down.

“It was an incredible night and no one wanted it to end. The support we had was unbelievable.

“Some of them showed the potential to one day play for us, or in the Premier League. They will know it was just part of their journey. My overwhelming feeling was one of immense pride.”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith and assistant John Terry visited Liverpool’s dressing room after the game to offer the youngsters some words of encouragement, a gesture Critchley hugely appreciated.

“The conduct of the Villa players was first class,” Critchley added. “For Dean Smith and John Terry to come in to our dressing room after the game and say the things they said. They said, ‘keep going, good luck’ and wished us the best.

“The moment I will remember and the players will remember for the rest of their lives.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie