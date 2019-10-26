Astros alive in World Series after Washington win in Game 3

THE HOUSTON ASTROS are back in the World Series after a 4-1 win over Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Game three was taken by Houston on the road as they kept their hopes of a second championship in three seasons alive.

The Astros were led by José Altuve who finished 2 of 5 at the plate with two runs scored, while Asdrúbal Cabrera and Adam Eaton led the Nationals’ losing efforts as they both finished 2 of 4 on the night.

Josh James was awarded the win after 1/3 inning of work while Roberto Osuna got his second save. Aníbal Sánchez was stuck with the loss.

Houston’s victory broke Washington’s eight-game winning streak in the post-season as the Astros spoiled the Nationals’ chance of becoming the first team to win nine consecutive games in the playoffs.

