At 38, Wes Hoolahan continues to star in League Two

AT 38, Wes Hoolahan is showing no sign of slowing down, after producing another influential performance in League Two today.

A 2-1 come-from-behind win over Harrogate Town saw Cambridge United climb up to the automatic promotion spots, as they now sit third. And the former Ireland star, who retired from international football at the beginning of 2018 after winning 43 caps, was integral to the victory.

Jack Muldoon gave the visitors the lead after 10 minutes, amid a game that was increasingly impacted by heavy fog as it progressed.

Joe Ironside scored his side’s equaliser from close range with 19 minutes remaining, after Hoolahan — who had impressed throughout — made the telling cross.

After substitute Lloyd Kerry was sent off for the away side in the 78th minute, the former Shelbourne and Norwich star scored the winner three minutes later, firing the ball low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

It was the Irishman’s third goal in 18 appearances this season for the high-flying club.